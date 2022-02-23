Clovis Unified to discuss district's COVID-19 protocols at Wednesday meeting

At a meeting last week, students and parents voiced their opposition to a continued mask mandate on campus.
This came on the same day school officials voted to relax quarantine protocols for students and ended contact tracing.
State health officials are expected to address statewide school mask mandates on Monday.
