Clovis Unified to discuss district's COVID-19 protocols at Wednesday meeting

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified board members will gather for a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future of the district's COVID-19 protocols.At a meeting last week, students and parents voiced their opposition to a continued mask mandate on campus.This came on the same day school officials voted to relax quarantine protocols for students and ended contact tracing.State health officials are expected to address statewide school mask mandates on Monday.