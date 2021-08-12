Clovis teachers pushing for union file second labor complaint against district

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) has filed a second labor complaint against the Clovis Unified School District.The group is seeking injunctive relief against Clovis Unified for what it describes as "continuing to illegally support the district's faculty senate as a company union."The complaint states that the labor violation interferes with Clovis educators' rights to unionize through a surveillance campaign that includes the monitoring of e-mails.ACE also states the faculty senate falsely claims to represent teachers but is instead manipulated by the district.Action News reached out to Clovis Unified. Officials said the district is aware of the complaint and will work through the Public Employment Relations Board to respond.