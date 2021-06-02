clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified teachers pushing to unionize files charges claiming 'unfair practices' by district

EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis Unified teachers pushing to unionize files charges claiming 'unfair practices' by district

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Clovis Unified educators that has been pushing to unionize has now filed charges with the California Public Employment Relations Board, claiming "unfair practices" by the district.

The Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) says Clovis Unified "uses district resources and undermines educators' voices (violating) state labor law" through the district's support of the Faculty Senate.

The Faculty Senate is an organization of board members and senators from each Clovis school site and program that represent faculty interests, according to Clovis Unified's website.

RELATED: Clovis Unified School District educators pushing to form teachers union

Currently, employees do not have collective bargaining rights, ACE leaders said.

ACE alleges that Clovis Unified administration illegally provides support to and oversees elections and bylaws within the Faculty Senate, and in doing so, controls what issues are addressed.

In a press release from ACE, group leaders said the charges were filed to "safeguard students and educators" and allow educators to have an independent voice in decisions that affect Clovis schools.

ACE is made up of teachers, counselors and other school professionals, but it's not an official union.

Among the group's concerns are growing class sizes, caseloads, rising healthcare premiums and unreasonable teacher transfers.

RELATED: Educators demand change at Clovis Unified board meeting

In April, some Clovis educators spoke out against the idea of unionizing, forming another group called the Clovis Teachers For Clovis.

Action News has reached out to Clovis Unified for comments on the charges filed to the California Public Employment Relations Board and is waiting for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationschoolsclovis unified school districtteachers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Police investigating possible incident inside Clovis West locker room
CUSD asking parents for input on schedule changes starting Fall 2022
Clovis teenagers start mobile car wash to help college funds
CUSD reviewing dress code after parents, students call for change
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News