Classes resume at Clovis West after 3rd threatening call in less than week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis West had to deal with its third threatening phone call in less than a week on Wednesday.

The call came in around 11:30 am, forcing the high school and nearby Fort Washington Elementary to shelter in place.

Instruction was allowed to continue as officers searched the campus, and the order was lifted about 45 minutes later.

Clovis Unified officials say Wednesday's call had the same source and language as the ones made on Friday and Monday.

Superintendent Eimear O'Brien sent a message to families addressing the issue, saying police believe they were prank calls known as swatting.

She explained even though they've all been ruled non-credible threats, the district continues to take them seriously.

A meeting will be held at 5:30 this evening in Clovis West's multi-purpose room.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.