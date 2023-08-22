Shelter-in-place lifted at Clovis West High School, Fort Washington Elementary

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.

Clovis Unified students had just returned on Monday for the new school year.

Officials say the Fresno Police Department got a suspicious call, prompting the shelter-in-place for both schools.

Police believed it was a hoax call but are searched the campuses as a precaution.

The order was lifted after officers found no credible threat at the schools.

The district had multiple threatening hoax calls last school year. None of them were deemed credible.

There will be a police presence at both schools for the rest of the day.