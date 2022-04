CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A World War II veteran in Clovis got a loud and proud tribute, as loved ones and local leaders helped celebrate his 100th birthday.Dr. Gilbert Stocks served as a Navy pilot in the war.Once he returned home, he worked as an optometrist in the Central Valley for several decades before retiring.On Wednesday, friends and family gathered for a birthday celebration.The Central Valley Honor Flight organized the parade and community tribute.The City of Clovis and Fresno County Board of Supervisors also delivered proclamations in honor of Dr. Stocks.