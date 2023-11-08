Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning co-host CMA Awards for the 2nd year

For the second year in a row, country star Luke Bryan and football great Peyton Manning are set to co-host the annual CMA Awards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For the second year in a row, country star Luke Bryan and football great Peyton Manning are co-hosting the annual CMA Awards. Since they've been on this Nashville stage before, the jitters are a bit les this time around.

"I had some last year for sure," said Manning. "I feel a little less nervous this year, mainly because I have a great co-host, wing man. The CMA, ABC kind of make things easy for you."

Bryan gave his thoughts on why the two make a good team.

"Obviously Peyton has spent time in front of the camera and in big moments from years of football. I think being on 'Idol' all that time I'm comfortable," said Bryan. "Now we get up there, even a minute ago we were working on the script, laughing about stuff we're coming up with, and as long as we can laugh at ourselves, have fun with it, that's what we're all about."

"We're still working thru some kinks," admits Manning. "Luke has this idea I should sing a verse or two. It is a horrible idea. I have time to nix it still. You don't want to hear me. Luke said it, we're not afraid to laugh at each other. If we're laughing and having a good time, the audience will as well."

The 57th CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

Stream it live here at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.