Helicopter involved in firefight crashes near Coalinga airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A helicopter involved in firefighting operations crashed near the New Coalinga Municipal Airport, sparking a new brush fire.

Authorities with the FAA say the crash happened around 10 am Wednesday and crashed 11 miles south of the airport.

The Hills Fire has been burning in the area since Saturday. It is currently 1,500 acres and 35% contained.

It is currently unknown how many people were in the helicopter or what agency the helicopter was from.
