Coalinga High wins first boys basketball section title in program history

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in program history, the Coalinga High boys basketball team is section champions.

The Horned Toads edged the Mendota Spartans 48-47 after being down with 45 seconds left in the game. Securing the Central Section Division V title and the wish of its long-tenured head coach Jason McFarlin.

"Pride pure pride," McFarlin said after the win. "These guys give, they compete and we believe."

It was one of six title games on the line at Selland Arena.

CENTRAL SECTION

Boys Basketball

D-II #1 Dinuba 46 - #2 Mission Prep 42

D-III #1 North 51 - #2 Sierra 49

D-IV #5 Kerman 61 - #11 Corcoran 60

D-V #1 Coalinga 48 - #2 Mendota 47

D-VI #2 Caruthers 37 - #5 Strathmore 28

Girls basketball

D-I #1 Clovis West 45 - #2 St. Joseph 41

D-II #1 Monache 41 - #3 Tehachapi 37

D-IV #2 Immanuel 41 - #13 Mendota 29

D-V #1 Hanford West 45 - #2 Rosamond 60

Boys soccer

D-I #1 Clovis North 3 - #6 Ridgeview 2

D-II #7 Foothill 3 - #8 El Diamante 1

D-III #1 Porterville 2 - #3 Chavez 1

D-IV #2 Garza 2 - #4 Dinuba 1

D-V # 1 Matilda Torres 1 - #3 Riverdale 0

Girls Soccer

D-III #3 Kerman 2-0 #4 Justin Garza

D-IV #5 SJM 0-2 #6 Mission Prep

D-V #1 Torres 3-0 #2 Orcutt Academy

D-VI #2 Caruthers 6-2 #13 Riverdale

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION

Boys Basketball

D-VI Stone Ridge Christian 91-77 Valley Christian

