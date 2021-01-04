Man crashes into car during chase with Coalinga police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga police are looking for a man who led them on a high-speed pursuit and crash.
It happened before 6 pm Sunday at Third and Forest.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on 23-year old Gene Gleeson of Oakland for running a stop sign.
After police smelled drugs, Gleeson started to drive away. While crossing Sixth Street, he collided with a vehicle.
The other driver was not hurt, but both vehicles sustained major damage.
Gleeson soon jumped out of the car and ran off. The vehicle struck a nearby trailer and the curb.
A passenger, 19-year-old Dominique Thurman of Castro Valley, was taken into custody.
During a search of the scene, a gun was found, believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
