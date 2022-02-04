society

Coalinga police chief retires after 27 years of service

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga Police Department shared a sweet goodbye with their top leader.

Chief Darren Blevins retired from the force following 27 years of service.

Chief Blevins signed off one final time Thursday night surrounded by family and friends.

