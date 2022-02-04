WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Equity Report
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Localish
The Maddy Report
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
society
Coalinga police chief retires after 27 years of service
KFSN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Coalinga police chief retires after 27 years of service
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga Police Department shared a sweet goodbye with their top leader.
Chief Darren Blevins retired from the force following 27 years of service.
Chief Blevins signed off one final time Thursday night surrounded by family and friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
coalinga
police chief
society
police
retirement
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Fresno Chaffee Zoo offering Valentine's Day gift ideas
Panda Express restaurants raise more than $700k for Valley Children's
Fresno Co. deputies honor local WWII veteran who passed away
CA couple engaged after meeting at wildfire evacuation center
TOP STORIES
Madera woman with COVID-19 needs lung transplant to survive
Scammers tried to use Assemblyman's office in EDD fraud scheme
FS paid top administrator to leave after sexual harassment confirmed
New findings surface in case of baby death in Visalia
Woman alleging she was raped at Fresno State frat files lawsuit
When to use your at-home COVID test
China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts
Show More
5 accused of drug sales, child endangerment in Visalia
Local senators introduce bill to collect water
Fresno Unified board meeting abruptly ends following heated exchange
Dine and Dish: The family history behind 80 years at Sal's
Fresno game shop owner attacked in attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News