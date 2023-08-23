Coarsegold Animal Shelter seeking donations & adopters

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coarsegold animal shelter is in desperate need of help and you can take action to keep it going by donating or adopting your next pet.

The Innocent Angels Sanctuary has posted this plea, as they try to find forever homes for more than 140 dogs and 70 cats.

Founder Emma Kormos is featured in the video.

The no-kill shelter serves Fresno and Madera Counties, but says they are rapidly running out of money.

They often take animals needing vet services -- Kormos says they've spent $40,000 to help puppies with parvo.

To get animals into homes - the shelter will be waiving fees during a Super Adoption event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's located at 45834 Old Corral Road.

To donate to Innocent Angels Sanctuary gofundme, click here.