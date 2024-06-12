Tips needed to solve deadly shooting at 2022 Halloween party in Fresno County

A Fresno County family has been waiting for justice for too long.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of 19-year-old Angel Zuniga has been waiting for justice for too long.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says on October 29th 2022, a fight broke out at a large Halloween party on Hedges and DeWolf Avenues just east of Fresno.

It ended in a shooting that killed Zuniga.

"He was literally in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Detective Jose Diaz.

Deputies say hundreds of people were at the party, and the majority of them left the scene before investigators arrived.

They say some of those people could hold key information that will bring Zuniga's family justice.

"Not one day goes by, he should still be here," said Elizabeth Rodriguez, Zuniga's aunt.

Elizabeth and Christine Rodriguez, Angel's mom, joined the sheriff's office for a public plea for information on Tuesday.

"Angel definitely fits his name. Angel has been a blessing to our family and we miss him dearly," Christine said of her son.

Detectives say a recent tip helped them get closer to cracking the case.

They're hoping another tip could provide the last bit of information they need.

A $13,000 reward is being offered.

"You can be the key, you are the missing link to what our detectives need to help bring justice to Angel Zuniga," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

Detectives say they need witnesses to come forward, no matter how small the detail.

"Please don't misjudge your information, let us determine how important it is," Diaz said.

Last week, Angel would have turned 21.

His loved ones hope it's the last birthday they'll have to mark with his killer on the loose.

"He was so young. He was robbed of his life. We just want to ask if anybody knows anything to please reach out -- just give us hope," said Elizabeth.

You can provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.