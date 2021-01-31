Education

Local program helps high school students prepare for college

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local high school students are getting help navigating the path to college.

For some, the process can be intimidating, but the program called "Bridge2College" is easing the journey.

"My name is Johnny Baltierra and I'm president of Bridge2College."

Bridge2College gives high school students opportunities to meet with admissions directors and professors via field trips and zoom.

"We got to tour Stanford, UC Merced, UC Berkeley and Sacramento State and that first year, we really got to meet up with a lot of Chicano/Latino professors," says Clarisa Gomez.

Clarisa earned a Bridge2College scholarship and is now majoring in Chicano Latino Studies at Fresno State.

"Most of us didn't have parents who went to college," she said. "So we're kind of just jumping in not knowing what we're doing. This program really also helped with figuring out, okay, like how to fill out a FAFSA, how to write a college essay."

Bridge2College is holding a golf tournament in Madera in February. The program relies on fundraisers and sponsors.

"Our three C's are getting them to connect, collaborate and communicate," Baltierra said.

Every year, Bridge2College chooses a cohort of 20 students from Fresno, Kings and Madera Counties.

"If I didn't have this help, I don't think I would be where I'm at now," Gomez said. It has been such a help and I'm really thankful for it."

For more information on Bridge2College and its upcoming golf tournament, visit their website.
Related topics:
educationfresnohigh schoolcollege
