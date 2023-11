MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Chick-fil-A is coming to Merced.

City officials confirmed to Action News Thursday the arrival of the popular chicken restaurant but clarified the project is still in its early phases.

The building will be approximately 5805 square feet on 1.47 acres.

The restaurant will be located right off Highway 99 on Martin Luther King Way and West 15th Street.

Chick-fil-A will join nearby fast food restaurants including In-N-Out, Wendy's and Taco Bell.