13th annual free document shredding events across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley Community Bank invites the community to the thirteenth annual free Document Shredding events taking place April 9 - May 15.The bank will be hosting a total of 19 events throughout the Central Valley.The shredding events are free of charge, up to a limit of four banker boxes per person or business, and up to shredding truck capacity.Here's a list of shredding event locations in the Valley:Tuesday, April 16:Fig Garden Village Fig Garden Shopping Center NE Parking Lot -Fresno(559) 221-2760Wednesday, April 17:1pm-3pmPrather 29430 Auberry Road - Prather (559) 855-4100Thursday, April 18:Clovis Main 600 Pollasky Avenue - Clovis (559) 323-3480Tuesday, May 7:9am-11amKerman 360 South Madera Avenue - Kerman (559) 842-2265Tuesday, May 7:1pm-3pmFresno Downtown N Street at Capitol Street - Between Exhibit Hall &Galleria - Fresno(559) 268-6806Tuesday, May 14:Clovis Main 600 Pollasky Avenue - Clovis (559) 323-3480Wednesday, April 17:9am-11amMadera 1919 Howard Road - Madera (559) 673-0395Wednesday, April 24:9am-11amMission Oaks Plaza5412 Avenida de los Robles - Mission Oaks (559) 730-2851Wednesday, April 24:1pm-3pmExeter Pine & F. Street, Southwest Corner - Exeter (559) 594-9919Wednesday, May 15:Visalia Downtown Buckman-Mitchell, A Gallagher Company500 North Santa Fe Street - Visalia(559) 625-8733For more information about events and times head to www.cvcb.com