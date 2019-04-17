13th annual free document shredding events across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley Community Bank invites the community to the thirteenth annual free Document Shredding events taking place April 9 - May 15.
The bank will be hosting a total of 19 events throughout the Central Valley.
The shredding events are free of charge, up to a limit of four banker boxes per person or business, and up to shredding truck capacity.
Here's a list of shredding event locations in the Valley:
FRESNO COUNTY
Tuesday, April 16:
Fig Garden Village Fig Garden Shopping Center NE Parking Lot -Fresno
(559) 221-2760
Wednesday, April 17:
1pm-3pm
Prather 29430 Auberry Road - Prather (559) 855-4100
Thursday, April 18:
Clovis Main 600 Pollasky Avenue - Clovis (559) 323-3480
Tuesday, May 7:
9am-11am
Kerman 360 South Madera Avenue - Kerman (559) 842-2265
Tuesday, May 7:
1pm-3pm
Fresno Downtown N Street at Capitol Street - Between Exhibit Hall &
Galleria - Fresno
(559) 268-6806
Tuesday, May 14:
Clovis Main 600 Pollasky Avenue - Clovis (559) 323-3480
MADERA COUNTY
Wednesday, April 17:
9am-11am
Madera 1919 Howard Road - Madera (559) 673-0395
SOUTH VALLEY
Wednesday, April 24:
9am-11am
Mission Oaks Plaza
5412 Avenida de los Robles - Mission Oaks (559) 730-2851
Wednesday, April 24:
1pm-3pm
Exeter Pine & F. Street, Southwest Corner - Exeter (559) 594-9919
Wednesday, May 15:
Visalia Downtown Buckman-Mitchell, A Gallagher Company
500 North Santa Fe Street - Visalia
(559) 625-8733
For more information about events and times head to www.cvcb.com.
