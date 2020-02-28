WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Armando Hindman on 30 Seconds With 30
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KFSN
Related topics:
community & events
30 seconds with 30
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final procession, memorial service held for fallen Porterville firefighters
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive without shoes?
Show More
Man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
More TOP STORIES News