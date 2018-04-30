FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Firefighters, police officers, and sheriff deputies who put their lives on the line every day to ensure our safety are facing off in a friendly competition to help save lives.
LINK: Central California Blood Center website
The 17th Annual North Valley Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicked off Monday, April 30 and runs through Saturday, May 12.
You can join the first-responders by donating at a mobile blood bank, or at a Central California Blood Center.
When you donate, just say which badge-carrying group you're supporting.
Mobile blood banks will be parked at various locations during the event, including in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday, May 2nd from 10 am until 3 pm.
For more locations head to the Central California Blood Center's website.