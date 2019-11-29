'Be a Santa to a Senior' looking for people to donate gifts to local elderly people and veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While shopping for your loved ones this holiday, local caregivers are hoping you will remember our senior citizens.
While many of us look forward to celebrating the holidays and getting a gift from Santa Claus, for some senior citizens it can be a tough time of the year.
"It's exciting to receive gifts because a lot of people don't receive gifts," said Stella Delacruz.
"Of course we are happy, you know old people, we are very happy when we get something," said Terry Sterling.
Stella, Julia, and Terry are just a few of the residents at Silver Crest Retirement in downtown Fresno.
They've all received gifts through a unique holiday program.
"Be a Santa to a Senior is a service program that is giving gifts to seniors that are low income and isolated. It's bringing holiday joy to seniors that maybe wouldn't get a gift during the year," said Home Instead Senior Care Marketing Director Summer Boesch.
Boesch helps coordinate the local program and says simple items can go a long way.
"The items, a lap blanket go a long way. It's just something maybe somebody doesn't have the extra money to afford. A pair of gloves, socks, hats, something warm for the winter season," Boesch said.
Once the items come in, they will have a wrapping party with seniors and volunteers on Dec. 14.
"Because we've got to receive and be happy. In a way, we are a child, so I enjoy it," said Julia Fowler.
Gifts will go to seniors at local homes and veterans as well. There are 16 locations to donate.
Harmony Bay Apartments, 750 W. Alluvial Ave, Clovis, CA
LTC Ombudsman Program, 5363 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA
Home Instead Senior Care, 745 E Locust Suite 105, Fresno, CA
SJVC Fresno, 295 E Sierra Ave, Fresno, CA
Orange Cove Branch Library 815 Park Blvd, Orange Cove, CA
SJVC Madera, 2185 W Cleveland, Madera, CA
Caltrans 855 M St, Suite 200, Fresno, CA
Nazareth House of Fresno, 2121 N First St, Fresno, CA
Eye Institute, 1360 E Herndon Ave Suite 301, Fresno, CA
Oakmont of Fresno, 5605 N Gates Ave, Fresno, CA
Beltone, 7055 N Maple Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA
West Fresno Ministerial Alliance, 1300 E Shaw Ave #149, Fresno, CA
Greater Vision, 440 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA
Hinds Hospice, 2490 W Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA
Cedarbrook, 1425 E Ness Ave, Fresno, CA
You have until Dec. 6 to donate.
Event organizers are hoping you'll remember seniors this holiday spirit this season.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (559) 282-0501.
