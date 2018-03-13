GOOD NEWS

Bowl for Kids Sake rolls to a start

EMBED </>More Videos

The 31st annual Bowling for Kids Sake starts this weekend and whether you get a strike or roll a gutter ball every throw counts. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 31st annual Bowling for Kids Sake starts this weekend and whether you get a strike or roll a gutter ball every throw counts. All proceeds from the event go to help Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Central Valley to help with program costs.

The goal this year is to raise $300,000.

The first of seven bowling events kicks off this Saturday.

You can still sign up for the event in Fresno, Madera, Clovis, Visalia and Hanford in the upcoming months.

Click here for more info on how to sign up.
EMBED More News Videos

All proceeds from the event go to help Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Central Valley to help with program costs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraiserbowlingfresnogood newsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News