Bowl for Kids Sake rolls to a start

The 31st annual Bowling for Kids Sake starts this weekend and whether you get a strike or roll a gutter ball every throw counts. All proceeds from the event go to help Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Central Valley to help with program costs.The goal this year is to raise $300,000.The first of seven bowling events kicks off this Saturday.You can still sign up for the event in Fresno, Madera, Clovis, Visalia and Hanford in the upcoming months.