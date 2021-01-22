30 Seconds with 30

Bridge2College on 30 Seconds With 30

Related topics:
community & events30 seconds with 30
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
30 SECONDS WITH 30
30 Seconds With 30
30 Seconds With 30
Toys For Tots on 30 Seconds With 30
Warren Armstrong on 30 Seconds With 30
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
Show More
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Woman killed after SUV crashes into canal in Kings Co.
Mendota's Danny Trejo drafted in first round of MLS Super Draft
Fresno receives $15.8M to help residents with rent, utility payments
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
More TOP STORIES News