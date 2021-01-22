BREAKING NEWS
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
30 Seconds with 30
Bridge2College on 30 Seconds With 30
KFSN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
30 seconds with 30
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
30 SECONDS WITH 30
30 Seconds With 30
30 Seconds With 30
Toys For Tots on 30 Seconds With 30
Warren Armstrong on 30 Seconds With 30
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
Show More
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Woman killed after SUV crashes into canal in Kings Co.
Mendota's Danny Trejo drafted in first round of MLS Super Draft
Fresno receives $15.8M to help residents with rent, utility payments
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
More TOP STORIES News