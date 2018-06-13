Budget-friendly ideas for kids for the summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Summer break is here for several Valley kids. While many are excited about sleeping in, many parents have the challenge of finding them something to do.
Splash into the summer by visiting free splash parks in Fresno or Visalia.
Kids can also take a dip in local pools at discounted rates.
If you're looking to cool off indoors and enjoy some entertainment and popcorn, head to Maya Cinemas in Northeast Fresno for its film festival. Tickets are $1.
Megamind kicks off the series Wednesday. Movies play every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 am. it runs from June 13-August 9.
"We want to make sure that everybody has a chance to get out of the heat and enjoy a movie at Maya cinemas," said Michael Hendon, Maya Cinemas promotions manager.
Regal also has a movie express with $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
In Visalia, kids roller skate for free Tuesday and Thursday morning at Roller Towne. Skate rentals are extra.
Valley libraries are also hosting a summer challenge.
"We have free activities for kids-- they include a bubble show, a magician, science classes by the Discovery Center, cooking classes by the Young Chefs Academy, illustrations for teens. It's all through Fresno County and its free," said Nicole Settle, Fresno County Children's Programming Librarian.
Speaking of reading, you can find a way to incorporate reading with a world recipe.
"I like to read a story and then make a snack that goes along with that story. For example, the Very Hungry Caterpillar and then make a Hungry Caterpillar theme snack and maybe dye some noodles and make it look like a caterpillar. So fun and simple activities for kids to get involved," said Chef Shayna Telesmanic of Young Chefs Academy.
Shayna says getting kids in the kitchen teaches them about their food and that can be fun.
Another great idea is to utilize passes at places like the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Discovery Center, Children's Storybook Garden and Museum in Hanford and Imagine U Museum in Visalia. They can help you maximize your dollars and give kids a chance to relive summer experiences.