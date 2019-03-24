events

Cancer survivors take part in workshops to celebrate the 'Art of Life'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special event was held for cancer survivors at People's Church in Northeast Fresno Saturday.

Many came together to celebrate and connect at the Art of Life survivors gathering.

Participants took part in nine different workshops featuring things like yoga and water coloring.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to allow participants a chance to take their minds off potential issues and network with others to let them know that they are not alone.

More than 150 cancer survivors took part in the event.
