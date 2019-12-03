Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For many people in central California, the opening of Christmas Tree Lane marks the start of the holiday season. And the fun kicks off Tuesday evening with a Walk Night.The recent rains and late Thanksgiving holiday set homeowners back. They are hurrying to get up all the lights and decorations many have come to love.The holiday celebration has been lighting up North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden every December for the last 97 years."One thing, it doesn't get old. But it gets tiring. Especially right now. Excited to start. And then, 'Why did do this?' And then opening, you see the kids smiling. This is why you do it," said homeowner Dean Alexander.Each year the event draws around 30,000 people to walk the one-way street, and another 100,000 or so drive down it.There are just two nights to walk under the lights. The first is opening night on Tuesday, and the other is on Wednesday, Dec. 11.Christmas Tree Lane opens at 6:00 pm each night and closes on Christmas Day.