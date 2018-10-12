EVENTS

Clovis firefighters are out to 'fill the boot'

EMBED </>More Videos

Clovis firefights 'fill the boot'

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis firefighters will hit the streets asking people to "Fill The Boot!"

This is an annual event that helps fight muscular dystrophy, and benefits local families dealing with muscle disease.

Money raised helps provide a free weeklong Summer Camp for kids with muscle disease, three local Care Centers, free medical equipment and local Support Groups.

The firefighters will be filling the boot for MDA starting this morning at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the intersection of Clovis and Shaw.
