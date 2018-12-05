Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store

The former Gottschalks Department store on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno used to be the place for Christmas shopping. The store has been largely unused and abandoned for more than 30 years. But it could be coming back to life, as the new Club One Casino.When the store chain went under the city ended up owning half the store and the adjacent parking garage. Mayor Lee Brand says the structures need millions in repairs. So selling it all for $1.7 million to the owner of the Club One Casino is a good deal for the city."He's going to spend about 7 million dollars to bring those two assets up to par, plus another ten million dollars plus for all the tenant improvements. "And, Brand says, it will be good for downtown."What it does is puts an anchor at the south end of Fulton Street that will generate a lot of traffic."The Tioga Sequoia Brewery is just across the street. Owner Mike Cruz believes the Casino will bring more folks to his business."It's going to be good, more people and we'll have a really big neighbor we haven't had in a long time. "Even Agop Yaacoupian, the owner of Downtown Auto Care, the car repair shop across the street thinks it will help." For me it is good, and I know they will bring more business."But, the more than 5 hundred space parking garage would also be owned by the casino. According to the Mayor They will make arrangements to accommodate parking during games at the downtown baseball stadium, but it's not yet clear how much public parking will be allowed. Mike Cruz says his customers rely on that garage during the brewery's special events."For me that would be my only concern, how they will manage the parking."But parking at the current casino is a problem so casino customer Charlie Herzog supports the move. "Yeah, extra parking, for sure. Extra parking would be way better. "Mayor Brand says tenants are already lined up to take over the current Club One Casino space, and its not yet known if the casino owner will ask the city for permission to add additional gaming at the Gottschalks location. The Fresno City Council will consider the sale at this weeks meeting. Brand is hoping they will approve."I think it fits in perfectly with trying to revitalize downtown and specifically that Fulton street which was open a year ago."So, the old store may not see Christmas shoppers again, but the city is betting on a full house of gamblers.