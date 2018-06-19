U.S. & WORLD

Dino sized Dorito giveaway underway to promote new Jurassic Park movie

Frito-Lay has introduced a tyrannosaurus rex-sized snack-- the world's largest Dorito!

It's 18 times the size of a regular chip and it was created to celebrate the upcoming release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The chips came to be after Dr. Henry Wu-- a character in the film-- merged Doritos and Dino DNA.

Frito-Lay will give away the Doritos, once daily, starting the day of the film's premiere-- June 22nd.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscontestsu.s. & worlddinosaurs
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News