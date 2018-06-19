Dino sized Dorito giveaway underway to promote new Jurassic Park movie

Frito-Lay has introduced a tyrannosaurus rex-sized snack-- the world's largest Dorito!It's 18 times the size of a regular chip and it was created to celebrate the upcoming release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The chips came to be after Dr. Henry Wu-- a character in the film-- merged Doritos and Dino DNA.Frito-Lay will give away the Doritos, once daily, starting the day of the film's premiere-- June 22nd.