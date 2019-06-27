Extreme Makeover: Home Edition coming back to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is once again partnering with De Young Properties of Fresno for a week-long teardown and rebuild.
"Everybody involved is dedicated to changing people's lives," said executive vice president, Brandon De Young. "So we understand what the impact the show has not just on one person but an entire community as well because we get to showcase our local community on a national scale."
Ten years ago, they moved that bus in front of Mary Ann Riojas' central Fresno home. A 2-story house replaced her small home which was not wheelchair accessible.
Mary Ann can't wait to see which family is selected at the end of July.
"It's very exciting and nerve-wracking but of course the door knock day when they come and announce it's you and you finally get to release all your emotions. It's just really exciting," she said.
Volunteers will be needed to help with the project and not just for construction work.
Thousands of people were involved the first time around, and another large turnout is expected.
"I think it'll show a national audience the Fresno-Clovis area or the Clovis-Fresno area is an area with a heart," said Clovis mayor Drew Bessinger. "They care about their neighbors."
The show no longer airs on ABC. The reboot is being produced by HGTV and will be hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family.
The City says this year's project will take place at the end of July and is in need of volunteers and donations. If you are interested click here to sign up.
