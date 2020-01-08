Free Christmas Tree Recycling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County residents can conveniently dispose of their natural Christmas trees, for free.Just go to the Caglia Environmental owned Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station at 3457 S. Cedar Avenue. Only one natural Christmas tree per vehicle.The company hopes to encourage proper green waste disposal.Keith Hester, General Manager said, "What we also noticed was trees getting dumped along the side of the road which causes a lot of blight. And it can also cause accidents."This is a free public service to Fresno County communities.All decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments along with Christmas tree stands must be removed prior to disposal.Trees with lights or decorations and artificial trees will be charged as trash and are not included in the offer of free disposal.