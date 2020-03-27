Coronavirus

Fresno gas station mascot raising COVID-19 awareness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The dinosaur mascot at the Sinclair gas station on Palm and Bullard is known for getting dressed up for the season, but these days it's dressed up for awareness.

DINO, the well-known icon of the Sinclair company, can be seen wearing a makeshift facemask at the north Fresno gas station.

The gas station will remain open through the shelter-in-place directive.

Sinclair began advertising with dinosaurs back in the 1930s. DINO was trademarked by the company in 1932 and first appeared as a balloon in The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1963.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirusgas stationcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say
Community Regional, St. Agnes in need of medical supplies
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
Suspect arrested after trying to stab man with pruning shears
Woman found dead in Madera home, man found in home arrested
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Man admits to spreading sulfur at Merced agency, sparking hazmat fears
Show More
Grand Princess cruise ship: 2 passengers in quarantine die at CA base
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
U.S. passes China as country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
More TOP STORIES News