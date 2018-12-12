CHRISTMAS

Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found

Vandals targeted a popular children's sports complex in central Fresno.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two beloved Christmas decorations that were stolen from the lawn of a house on Christmas Tree Lane over the weekend have been found, authorities said.

Hermey the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer were recovered on Wednesday by the Fresno HEAT team, four days after they disappeared from the lawns of the family that has displayed them as a part of the annual festive lighting of the road.



The decorations were found at an address in Shields Avenue and will be returned to the owners soon, said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Hermey and Rudolph were yanked from the lawn of the Gallagher family. Rudolph was a store-bought decoration, but Dan Gallagher made Hermey by hand to spread the happiness of the holidays.
