Farmersville High School will soon have an Aquatic Center. It will be named after Jim Wiley, a longtime and beloved Farmersville pastor."You have been there for us, and we thank you," Farmersville High School Principal Lisa Whitworth said at Friday's groundbreaking event."He's one of those any time day or night-personal issues, religious issues, well-being issues," said James Meek.In 2000, James Meek says Wiley traveled to Wyoming to be with his family after his teenage daughter Amy Meek and his father, Garry Meek, were killed in a car accident while on a family vacation.It was later determined the tread of a Firestone tire on their Ford Explorer separated, causing the vehicle to roll.The Meek family sued Firestone and Ford, claiming the companies knew of the defects, and in 2002, a settlement was reached. It included a $1 million donation towards a swimming pool for Farmersville.Garry Meek was known as Mr. Farmersville, serving as the city's chief of police for 20 years.He was also a member of the original Farmersville Swimming Pool Committee, seen in this 1971 receipt of membership."Today, Garry Meek's dream, and the dream of this community has been kept alive. We will realize that dream as we move forward on the construction of the Jim Wiley Aquatic complex," Whitworth said."It's been a long time coming, and I'm just happy to see we're finally this far," James Meek said.The $6.5 million complex was also funded with bond money.Officials say it will include a competition pool, concession stand, and practice field.It's expected it will be finished within the next year.