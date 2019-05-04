Head over to the Grizzly Fest this weekend for music, food and mimosas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people are expected at Woodward Park this weekend for the second annual Grizzly Fest.It's a two-day music, food, and art festival.Organizers and vendors spent the last week setting up for the festival. Most of it is done and they are in the final stretch, adding those last-minute details.This year it's being held on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday, so more people can come and enjoy a whole day of good music, food and of course drinks."It's a pretty humbling experience. I would never think in a million years we would be able to number one have the opportunity to do this in our city and then be actually able to execute it," said Grizzly Fest promoter Vartan Hekimian.Meanwhile, it's round two for Grizzly Fest at Woodward Park.And it was all hands on deck getting ready for the big weekend.They'll be serving up mimosas and Bloody Marys with brunch.Starting at noon, artists will be up on stage. Headlining the event will be "Portugal the Man" and "G- Eazy"."If you are watching this, come on out. It's going to be a great event for the community, take advantage of it, it's going to be a good time," said Steve Gonzales, the owner of Fatte Albert's Pizza Co.Gonzales loves being a vendor at Grizzly Fest, saying it's not all about the dough but the people who turn into repeat customers."Well it helps us. We meet people out here and then next thing you know they are driving out to Hanford, to our location in downtown, and they are coming out to enjoy the pizza."You'll find several local vendors at the event.Organizers say Grizzly Fest also gives back to the community - a dollar from each ticket will go directly to Valley Children's Oncology Department.A portion of the events proceeds will also benefit the Sound N Vision Foundation."It helps fund absolutely free ukulele, drum, guitar, and art classes that we are doing year round. So kids regardless of what kind of socioeconomic background they come from we can bring them in and get them these classes for free," said Aaron Gomes of Sound N Vision.Before the event starts, there is a yoga session you can take part in. This will get you $10 off a ticket to Grizzly Fest if you have not bought yours yet.