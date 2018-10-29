RELIGION

Hindu cultural center set to open Summer of 2019 in Northeast Fresno

Hindu cultural center set to open Summer of 2019 in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new temple which is being built illustrates Fresno's rich cultural and religious diversity.

A Hindu cultural center is quickly taking shape in Northeast Fresno. The congregation hopes to have it done by next summer.

"It's going to be breath-taking. It's going to bring a little of India to Fresno," said Tushar Patel of Fresno.

Three spires have been shipped in from India. They will be placed on top of the temple.

Patel says families who are part of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha all come from the western region of India.

"This is that one day a week, or many days a week that they can come in and connect to that motherland but more importantly they'll be able to connect their soul and bring that peace that we need in our daily life," said Patel.

Members have been keeping a close eye on the progress of the project. And just like any other house of worship, this one looks to the younger generation to keep the faith strong.

"If we can instill our value system to them, our traditions to them, what we eat, how we dress, how we talk, I think that's our biggest investment," said Patel.

The center will also be used for kids music and language classes as well as community services.

Right now the congregation meets in a small cramped building on Olive near Highway 99. That will change next summer.
