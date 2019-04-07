More than 400 photos displayed at Sunnyside HS for student art project to highlight community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunnyside High School students are trying to send a strong message that everyone at neighboring elementary and middle schools is family.That is the theme for this year's Guerilla Art Project.More than 400 black and white photos of faculty, staff, and kids from different schools were plastered around the campus Saturday morning.Organizers say to represent the entire community the word "family" is featured throughout the images in English, Spanish, Punjabi, and Hmong."All of the schools are combining, and at the end of the day we are all connected somehow," said senior Citlalyc Tello.The mural covers approximately 5,000 square feet of wall and staircase space.Students invested more than 1,500 hours taking photos and training for the project.