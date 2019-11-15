community

Nickelodeon star and pop singer JoJo Siwa set to perform at Save Mart Center

JoJo Siwa performs at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and pop singer JoJo Siwa is coming to Fresno!

Siwa will be performing at the Save Mart Center on March 24, 2020, at 7 p.m.

The pop sensation is kicking off her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour on March 11 in Colorado springs.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. and start at $39.50.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets you can either go online to ticketmaster.com or head to the Save Mart Center Box Office.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.
