An update on the Fresno Fuego soccer player who's currently on life support.The Foxes organization and champion boxer Jose Ramirez have joined together to help the family of Moises Martinez.The 24-year old athlete collapsed earlier this month from a brain aneurysm.He was airlifted to UC San Francisco, where doctors performed emergency surgery.Now, the Foxes organization and Ramirez are hosting an auction with 100-percent of the proceeds going to Martinez family.People can bid on a number of items including a Fresno FC autographed jersey and ball, as well as a pair of autographed gloves from Ramirez.Bids can be placed by calling the Fresno FC office.The auction will close this Thursday at 2 p.m.