KINGS COUNTY FAIR

Kings Fair kicks off with new events and CEO

EMBED </>More Videos

This year opening day is $3 Thursday which means you can get in for just $3 and all carnival rides are just one dollar. (KFSN)

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Thursday, Hanford's 72nd annual Kings Fair kicks off its first day. Along with the attraction everyone loves, this year there is something new about the fair.

This year opening day is $3 Thursday which means you can get in for just $3 and all carnival rides are just one dollar. They will also have their Lone Star Concert on Saturday and their Hispanic Rodeo on Sunday.

Also new this year is the CEO, Jerome Coelho, who is the youngest CEO in recent memory to run the Fair. He says his youthful energy will help infuse life into the fair. He graduated from Fresno State with a business degree and has worked at other fairs before taking this position.

You can enjoy all the fun starting at 5pm.

For more information, click here.

EMBED More News Videos

On Thursday, Hanford's 72nd annual Kings Fair kicks off its first day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventskings county fairkings countyhanfordHanford
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KINGS COUNTY FAIR
67-year-old hiker missing at Kings Canyon National Park
Large fire causes millions in damage at a packing shed north of Hanford
Kings County Fair returns to Hanford
Slow, hot day for Kings County Fair picks up at night
More kings county fair
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News