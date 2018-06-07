Kings Fair kicks off with new events and CEO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3573023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Thursday, Hanford's 72nd annual Kings Fair kicks off its first day.

On Thursday, Hanford's 72nd annual Kings Fair kicks off its first day. Along with the attraction everyone loves, this year there is something new about the fair.This year opening day is $3 Thursday which means you can get in for just $3 and all carnival rides are just one dollar. They will also have their Lone Star Concert on Saturday and their Hispanic Rodeo on Sunday.Also new this year is the CEO, Jerome Coelho, who is the youngest CEO in recent memory to run the Fair. He says his youthful energy will help infuse life into the fair. He graduated from Fresno State with a business degree and has worked at other fairs before taking this position.You can enjoy all the fun starting at 5pm.