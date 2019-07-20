latino life

Latino Life: Exploring Energy Supplier Choices

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exploring alternative choices of energy providers could lead to more jobs in the Central Valley.

The Center for Climate Protection aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Central Valley.

The non-profit organization works with business, government, youth, and community partners to advance solutions for greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Destiny Rodriguez handles community relations with the Center and says Community Choice Energy is a promising model that can reduce greenhouse gases while providing a revenue stream for local communities using renewable clean energy.

She sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on July 18, 2019, to discuss the mission of the Center for Climate Protection and explained how Community Choice Energy can benefit city residents.

There are currently 19 Community Choice agencies in California. She hopes Fresno will explore the option of using this model.

Rodriguez says Community Choice Energy makes it possible for a big part of the money we pay in our electric bills to remain circulating in the local economy. Those dollars can be used to create community tailored programs to meet the needs of residents locally.

Learn more about the program by emailing Destiny. You can also learn more at CleanPowerExchange.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsenergylatino lifepower plant
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Valley Organizations Receiving Investment
Latino Life: Talking About Pelvic Health
Latino Life: Local Artist Becomes Living Organ Donor
Latino Life: Central California Women's Conference Drawing Inspirational Leaders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News