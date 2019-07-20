Latino Life: Exploring Energy Supplier Choices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exploring alternative choices of energy providers could lead to more jobs in the Central Valley.
The Center for Climate Protection aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Central Valley.
The non-profit organization works with business, government, youth, and community partners to advance solutions for greenhouse gas emission reductions.
Destiny Rodriguez handles community relations with the Center and says Community Choice Energy is a promising model that can reduce greenhouse gases while providing a revenue stream for local communities using renewable clean energy.
She sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on July 18, 2019, to discuss the mission of the Center for Climate Protection and explained how Community Choice Energy can benefit city residents.
There are currently 19 Community Choice agencies in California. She hopes Fresno will explore the option of using this model.
Rodriguez says Community Choice Energy makes it possible for a big part of the money we pay in our electric bills to remain circulating in the local economy. Those dollars can be used to create community tailored programs to meet the needs of residents locally.
Learn more about the program by emailing Destiny. You can also learn more at CleanPowerExchange.org.
