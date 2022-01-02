Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits

Since 2016, The Central Valley Latino Giving Circle has focused on providing financial support to fellow Latino-led nonprofits.
Olga Nunez says it's a meaningful mission in more ways than one.
"We want to let our children know, and our community know, that we as Latinos 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation - we also can give and we are givers by nature," says the organization's co-chair, Olga Nunez.
The group closed out 2021 by proudly announcing it raised over $50,000 to support five Latino nonprofits: Pequeños Empresarios, Arte Americas, Central Valley Scholars, Integral Community Solutions Institute, and West Side Youth.
Each of them has a goal of providing economic justice and community engagement for the Latino community.
West Side Youth serves families in Mendota.
"We've helped family members who have children who need a haircut or basic clothing because they couldn't afford to buy a good pair of shoes," says Dino Perez, the director of West Side Youth.
The organization also provides hot meals and groceries from a community food pantry, and hands out food, water, and personal essentials to the indigent population, besides implementing after-school programs for at-risk youth.
Perez says the $10,000 they received is why their doors stayed open.
"That was one thing we were so worried about. We had a plan in place. Our volunteers were willing to open their doors paid or not to afford those children and many of them are children of parents we serve," says Perez.
Nunez says she is excited for what 2022 has in store and hopes thousands of dollars will continue being raised.
"If we put all of our money together, 1,000 might not make a difference, but when you put it all together, we can make a greater impact in our community."
If you'd like to donate or learn more, click here for the Latino Giving Circle's website or here for the fundraiser for West Side Youth.