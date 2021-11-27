Fashion and Latino music come together on the catwalk in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latino music and fashion were a hit in northeast Fresno.The 46th annual Fiesta Navideña was held at the Painted Table Event Center on Blackstone near Shaw Avenue on Saturday evening.The fashion show featured day and evening wear as well as dresses from different regions of Mexico.Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval and his sons were also among those modeling on the catwalk.All proceeds from the fundraiser benefits student scholarships.The Fresno County League of Mexican Women has raised more than $500,000 through the years.Above all else, it's a chance for people to get together and kick start the holiday season.Action News Reporter Elisa Navarro emceed the festivities this year.ABC30 is a proud sponsor.