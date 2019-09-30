Lemoore officers surprise 2 little kids with visit to lemonade stand

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two South Valley kids who always dreamed of having a lemonade stand got that and so much more on Sunday.5-year-old Ayveri and 9-year-old Zachary kept asking their mom if she thought any police officers would show up at their stand."I wasn't sure how that worked so I called Lemoore PD," said mom Aymi Smith-Simpson. "In less than 10 minutes they had all of these cops there! My kids are over the moon."Video shot by her shows the officers standing in line to get their cups of freshly squeezed lemonade.Both the Engvall Elementary kids were shocked when the officers pulled up in their patrol cars.Aymi said they instantly got excited and started pouring their local first responders their drinks.The money made will go towards the kids' Christmas wishlist.