Volunteers were working hard to help spread Christmas cheer for hundreds of kids this holiday season.Santa's helpers from McGaughy's Suspension, Pink Heals, CHP and Clovis Police and Fire departments assembled bikes to be given away at two assemblies later this month."My husband and I we didn't grow up with every gift at Christmas, my husband grew up very poor. If there's one gift you can get at Christmas a bicycle would be super cool," said Michelle McGaughy.More than 250 bikes will be given away during the assemblies at Aspen Charter School and the Old Town Clovis Fire Station.The giveaways will be on Dec.19 and Dec. 22.The kids that will be receiving these bikes will also be getting helmets, headlights and cool stickers so they can customize their new rides.