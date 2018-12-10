HOLIDAY

Community organizations, business work together to build bike for Christmas giveaway

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers were working hard to help spread Christmas cheer for hundreds of kids this holiday season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Volunteers were working hard to help spread Christmas cheer for hundreds of kids this holiday season.

Santa's helpers from McGaughy's Suspension, Pink Heals, CHP and Clovis Police and Fire departments assembled bikes to be given away at two assemblies later this month.

"My husband and I we didn't grow up with every gift at Christmas, my husband grew up very poor. If there's one gift you can get at Christmas a bicycle would be super cool," said Michelle McGaughy.

More than 250 bikes will be given away during the assemblies at Aspen Charter School and the Old Town Clovis Fire Station.

The giveaways will be on Dec.19 and Dec. 22.

The kids that will be receiving these bikes will also be getting helmets, headlights and cool stickers so they can customize their new rides.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsholidaybikesclovis police departmentcalifornia highway patrolfire departmentsnonprofitFresnoClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
Immigrant families reunited in LA for the holidays
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend successful but more donations needed
Are your holiday lights safe?
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
More holiday
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend successful but more donations needed
Local leader says community program helps the homeless with more than a meal
Thousands attend the 89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade
Saint Rest Baptist Church members build lasting impact with new plaza
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Officers reflect on value of K-9 partners following death of Tulare Co. police dog
K-9 partner Bane, ballistic vest credited with saving Tulare police officer's life
Drunken Uber passengers arrested after they pull knife on driver
Two young children hospitalized after mother crashes car into tree
Mother charged with murder, assault on a child for drowning 10-month old twins
103 fugitives arrested in large-scale gang enforcement operation
Deception cited in 41 new charges against Fresno police officer accused of domestic violence
Man shoots, kills and buries neighbor's dog after it urinates on his lawn
Show More
Mental health workers picket for more staffing outside Fresno's Kaiser Permanente
Immigrant families reunited in LA for the holidays
Barricaded suspect inside In-N-Out taken into custody after hourslong standoff
CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
More News