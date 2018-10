Neil Young and Crazy Horse coming to Fresno 2 shows May 1st and 2nd at Warnors Theatre ! pic.twitter.com/oCahB7Nxlr — Gene Haagenson (@GeneABC30) April 24, 2018

The marquee outside the Warnors Theatre says it all."Neil Young, May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 8pm."The show was just announced and pre-sale tickets were just made available.Click here to buy tickets . You'll need to enter the password "nyarchives".