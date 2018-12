New Year's Eve parties across the Valley

Fresno New Years Eve Party at The Standard

New Years Eve's Eve Get Down

D&B Fresno 21+ New Years Eve Celebration

D&B Fresno, CA Family New Years Eve Celebration

Club Imperio 2019 New Year Bash

NYE Comedy Show with Danny Minch & Friends

Club Cosmo New Years Eve Dance and Party

Central Valley's Largest Rockin Oldies New Year's Eve Dance Party

Madera Young Professional's NYE Party!

New Year's Eve Celebration with Fireworks at Bass Lake-Lakeview Room Party

TKEntertainment's NYE Masquerade Ball

New Years Rock N Roll Concert Bash

Still trying to figure out how to ring in the new year tonight? Here are a few New Year's Eve parties going on in the Valley.The Standard Restaurant and Lounge, 9455 N Fort Washington Rd Fresno, CA 93730Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 2:00 AMClick here for more information.Strummer's, 833 E Fern Ave. Fresno, CA 93728Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PMClick here for more information.Dave & Buster's Fresno, 212 East River Park Circle Fresno, CA 93720Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 1:00 AMClick here for more information.Dave & Buster's Fresno, 212 East River Park Circle Fresno, CA 93720Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PMClick here for more information.Club Imperio Fresno, 3950 N. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93726Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 2:00 AMClick here for more information.DiCicco's, 408 Clovis Avenue Clovis, CA 93612Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 12:30 AMClick here for more information.Holiday Inn Selma-Swancourt, 2950 Pea Soup Andersen Boulevard Selma, CA 93662Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 1:00 AMClick here for more information.Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Avenue Sanger, CA 93657Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 12:30 AMClick here for more information.Burrito King, 319 N. Gateway Madera, CA 93637Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 2:00 AMClick here for more information.The Pines Resort (Lakeview Room), 54432 Road 432 Bass Lake, CA 93604Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 12:30 AMClick here for more information.219 E Street Lemoore, CA 93245Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 8:00 PM -Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 4:00 AMClick here for more information.Hanford Civic Auditorium, 1675 W. Lacey Blvd. Hanford, CA 93230Click here for more information.