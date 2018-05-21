GOOD NEWS

Non-profit in Kingsburg helping people heal with horses

Nonprofit SpiritHorse Connections is helping a wide range of people through their therapeutic horseback riding program. (KFSN)

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Kingsburg non-profit is healing people through a different kind of medicine involving horses. Nonprofit SpiritHorse Connections is helping a wide range of people through their therapeutic horseback riding program.

It is helping heal a wide range of people, including children and adults with special needs, at-risk youth and even veterans who suffer from PTSD.

Each week for on hour, horse and rider become one.

"Once you see that kind of click, it is like they found a new found strength that they have to be able to do something they hadn't been able to do before," said Kasey Thiesen co-founder.

Not only is the program changing the lives of people but also saving the lives of horses.

"A majority of our horses our donated that are retired, or have been in bad situations, quite a few of them have come from local county shelters," said Kelley Okland, co-founder.

Horse Sunny was almost slaughtered but instead found a home at SpiritHorse.

"They probably haven't had a lot of affection, we have to teach them that it is ok a lot of the times," said Okland.

They also rescue other animals like goats, pigs, and even a turkey. Each one plays an important role on the farm.

"The caretakers that bring some of our clients out, they can just sit and relax and hold a puppy or pet a pig or there is a play area for a sibling to play at as well," said Thiesen.

In the future, they hope to raise enough money so they can heal many more in the Valley for free.

To find out more click here.
Related Topics:
community-eventshorsestherapyfresno countygood newsKingsburg
