Fresno Rescue Mission, Fresno Grizzlies help clean-up downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Rescue Mission and the Fresno Grizzlies partnered up Saturday morning to clean-up parts of downtown Fresno.

Both organizations invited people out to help in exchange for receiving a free ticket to a Grizzlies game.

All volunteers had to do was bring their pickers, gloves and trash bags.

"There's a little girl who came out to serve because it's her birthday," said Matt Dildine, CEO of Fresno Rescue Mission.

About 100 people participated in the event. Organizers say, because of the positive response, they are already planning future events similar to this one.
