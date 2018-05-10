Pinot's Palettes in Fresno has a couple of ways you can celebrate your mom for Mother's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3454706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A big rig crash on Highway 99 just south of Selma has stopped traffic in the northbound lanes.

Mother's Day is this weekend. If you're still looking for a gift idea, Pinot's Palette in Fresno might have what you're looking for.They have two ways you can say happy Mother's Day. You can join one of the classes before the big day to paint your own master piece and gift that to mom. Or you can take mom to one of their classes this weekend and paint together while sipping wine.There's about seven different painting options people can choose from and classes are $38 per person.Don't forget-- Mother's Day is this Sunday.