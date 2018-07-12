COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Reedley residents pray after recent murders

EMBED </>More Videos

Community members in Reedley came together Thursday to pray after recent murders have plagued their city. (KFSN)

By
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
For a community recently riddled with crime, some Reedley residents joined hands outside of Full Gospel Tabernacle church Thursday night -- hoping the power of prayer will bring peace back to their community.

In June, a man was found shot to death in a car on Abbott and Concord Avenues.

Then on July 4, a teenager was murdered outside of his home near TL Reid Elementary School.

But the most recent took place this past Monday, when police say a mother killed her two young kids inside an apartment on Myrtle and East Avenues before committing suicide.

The three separate tragedies have devastated lifelong resident Donna Hubert.

"I've never been afraid I've never been afraid, and it's getting way too close to home, way too close," said Hubert.

Kristin Hubert was one of the nearly 30 people who attended the vigil.

"People are losing hope when they see something happen and within a week another tragedy happens right down the street, Kristin Hubert said. "So we feel the need to pray because to stop the evil."

Pastor Ron Robinson says the prayer circle is just the beginning. He hopes additional spiritual events will take place and spark change.

"We live here, and we want to see this city blessed and prosper," Robinson told Action News. "It's hard when people's hearts are broken, and we know a difference."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmurdercrimecommunityReedley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News