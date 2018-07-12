Reedley residents pray after recent murders

For a community recently riddled with crime, some Reedley residents joined hands outside of Full Gospel Tabernacle church Thursday night -- hoping the power of prayer will bring peace back to their community.In June, a man was found shot to death in a car on Abbott and Concord Avenues.Then on July 4, a teenager was murdered outside of his home near TL Reid Elementary School.But the most recent took place this past Monday, when police say a mother killed her two young kids inside an apartment on Myrtle and East Avenues before committing suicide.The three separate tragedies have devastated lifelong resident Donna Hubert."I've never been afraid I've never been afraid, and it's getting way too close to home, way too close," said Hubert.Kristin Hubert was one of the nearly 30 people who attended the vigil."People are losing hope when they see something happen and within a week another tragedy happens right down the street, Kristin Hubert said. "So we feel the need to pray because to stop the evil."Pastor Ron Robinson says the prayer circle is just the beginning. He hopes additional spiritual events will take place and spark change."We live here, and we want to see this city blessed and prosper," Robinson told Action News. "It's hard when people's hearts are broken, and we know a difference."