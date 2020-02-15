valley focus

Valley Focus: Big Read includes several Fresno County events

By Aurora Diaz
One book can bring a community together. Fresno County Library has several events planned around one thought-provoking book.

The focus of this year's Big Read is "Citizen: An American Lyric by author Claudia Rankine.

In the video above, Programming Librarian Tiffany Polfer joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios to discuss the book and events planned from February to April.

Call 600-READ for more information on Big Read events.
